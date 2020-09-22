↩︎ link
Blacklight normally takes between 30 seconds and one minute to finish all tests.
A Real-Time Website Privacy Inspector
Who is peeking over your shoulder while you work, watch videos, learn, explore, and shop on the internet? Enter the address of any website, and Blacklight will scan it and reveal the specific user-tracking technologies on the site—and who’s getting your data. You may be surprised at what you learn.
Blacklight is currently testing for …
-
Concept and developmentSurya Mattu
-
Design and front-end developmentSam Morris
-
Infrastructure and securitySimon Fondrie-Teitler
-
Research and reportingAaron Sankin
-
Original editingEvelyn Larrubia
-
Copy editingJill Jaroff
-
Initial platform development
Yotam Mann
Chris Deaner
-
Product DirectorRamsey Isler
-
Additional development