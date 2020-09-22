↩︎ link

A Real-Time Website Privacy Inspector

Who is peeking over your shoulder while you work, watch videos, learn, explore, and shop on the internet? Enter the address of any website, and Blacklight will scan it and reveal the specific user-tracking technologies on the site—and who’s getting your data. You may be surprised at what you learn.

Blacklight is currently testing for …

Blacklight normally takes between 30 seconds and one minute to finish all tests.

  • Ad trackers

    Is this website sending data about users to advertising companies?

  • Third-party cookies

    Is this website using cookies that track users around the web?

  • Tracking that evades cookie blockers

    Is this website invisibly identifying your browser?

  • Session-monitoring scripts

    Blacklight looks for scripts that record how a user interacts with a page.

  • Keystroke capturing

    Is this website logging text typed by users, before they hit submit?

  • Facebook

    Is this website sending data about users to Facebook?

  • Google Analytics

    Is this website sending data to Google so it can advertise to its visitors?

